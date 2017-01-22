Some relief centres close as Terengganu floods ease

The good weather today saw 32 relief centres being closed in four districts, namely Besut, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu and Kemaman. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 22 — The flood situation in Terengganu has slightly improved at noon with the number of flood victims reduced to 2,917 from 854 families compared to 4,136 people (1,191 families) this morning.

The good weather today also saw 32 relief centres being closed in four districts, namely Besut, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu and Kemaman.

However, in Dungun, 34 people (10 families) are being housed at four relief centres.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Infobanjir, Besut which was badly affected by the floods, recorded a decline of 735 victims from 170 families compared to 1,434 victims (349 families) this morning.

In Setiu the number has also decreased to 836 people (217 families) from 1,172 people (307 families) this morning after 14 centres were closed while in Kemaman, 109 people (26 families) are still housed in five centres from 144 (43 families) this morning.

As at noon, 1,203 victims (431 families) are housed at 15 centres in Hulu Terengganu from 1,386 people (497 families) following an improvement in the flood situation. — Bernama