Last updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 3:30 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Some relief centres close as Terengganu floods ease

Sunday January 22, 2017
03:00 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

At least 36 killed, 50 injured after Indian train derailsAt least 36 killed, 50 injured after Indian train derails

MH370 families to lobby ministers at Australia meetMH370 families to lobby ministers at Australia meet

Klopp laments ‘passive’ Liverpool after Swansea shockKlopp laments ‘passive’ Liverpool after Swansea shock

The Edit: Tips to minimise humiliation from axed weddingThe Edit: Tips to minimise humiliation from axed wedding

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The good weather today saw 32 relief centres being closed in four districts, namely Besut, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu and Kemaman. — Bernama picThe good weather today saw 32 relief centres being closed in four districts, namely Besut, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu and Kemaman. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 22 — The flood situation in Terengganu has slightly improved at noon with the number of flood victims reduced to 2,917 from 854 families compared to 4,136 people (1,191 families) this morning.

The good weather today also saw 32 relief centres being closed in four districts, namely Besut, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu and Kemaman. 

However, in Dungun, 34 people (10 families) are being housed at four relief centres. 

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Infobanjir, Besut which was badly affected by the floods, recorded a decline of 735 victims from 170 families compared to 1,434 victims (349 families) this morning. 

In Setiu the number has also decreased to 836 people (217 families) from 1,172 people (307 families) this morning after 14 centres were closed while in Kemaman, 109 people (26 families) are still housed in five centres from 144 (43 families) this morning.

As at noon, 1,203 victims (431 families) are housed at 15 centres in Hulu Terengganu from 1,386 people (497 families) following an improvement in the flood situation. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline