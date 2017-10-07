Smashing beer bottles, wearing towels won’t win votes, Selangor MB says

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali says smashing beer bottles and conducting protests by wearing towels will not win voters over in the next general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― Smashing beer bottles and conducting protests by wearing towels will not win voters over in the general election, Selangor mentri besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

Without mentioning any names, Malaysiakini quoted him as making references to several protests spearheaded by Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos outside the Selangor state secretariat (SUK) building over the past year.

“He can smash 20 beer bottles, he can wear a towel and march along the highway, but Selangor will continue to develop.

“In times when we are working hard to help the people, there is someone obsessed with attacking the state secretariat building (almost) every week, smashing bottles, wearing a towel...what kind of work is this?” Azmin reportedly said.

“The people on the ground are suffering. The people want houses, the people want jobs, the people want a better economy... they don't want gangster politics and gutter politics,” he was quoted saying further in the report.

Yesterday, the police have arrested Malay group Red Shirts’ Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos after the latter smashed boxes of beer bottles with a sledgehammer outside the state government secretariat on Thursday.

Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat, in a statement, said the Umno leader and seven others were arrested in accordance with Section 143 and Section 268 of the Penal Code for participating in an illegal assembly and causing nuisance to the public after a police report was lodged by the state secretariat guards.

Jamal has reportedly said that the state government should not encourage the public to organise parties with free flow of beer.

He said he was just protesting against beer festivals and was not denying the right of non-Muslims to drink alcoholic beverages.

If found guilty under Section 143 of the Penal Code, Jamal can be imprisoned for up to six months, or fined, or both.

Back in December last year, Jamal protested outside the SUK building clad wearing a towel to complain about water cuts in Selangor.