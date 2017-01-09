Small crowd gathers at Anwar’s defamation suit against NST

Anwar supporters are pictured gathering in front of the Penang High Court ahead of the hearing of the PKR de facto leader’s defamation suit against the New Straits Times on January 9, 2017. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 — Some 200 people began gathering at Padang Kota here today in solidarity with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the hearing of the PKR de facto leader’s defamation suit against the New Straits Times (NST).

Pakatan Harapan has been rallying for support, with banners announcing daily a "solidarity gathering" in support of Anwar at Padang Kota to be held from today until Wednesday.

There was heavy police presence around the Penang High Court in George Town, with two Light Strike Force team trucks spotted, while the gates to the court complex are closed.

Even some portions of the main roads leading to the court complex, Lebuh Light and Farquhar Street, were closed.

The hearing is of a defamation suit by the former parliamentary Opposition leader against the NST, former Penang bar criminal law committee chairman Ranjit Singh Dhillon, NST's specialist writer Adrian Lai and former reporter Looi Sue-Chern.

Anwar is seeking a public apology by NST and all defendants, to be published in the English-language newspaper, over allegations made in a news article published on August 6, 2013.

He contended that the article contained defamatory statements against him that damaged his reputation and image.

The article in question, published in NST, was titled Declare your assets, if you have nothing to hide.

In a joint statement of defence by NST, Lai and Looi claimed the report was made based on statements by Ranjit and politician Zamil Ibrahim.

The English daily further stated that it had a moral obligation to publish stories of public interest.

As for Ranjit, he maintained that his statement in the article was fair comment on matters of public interest and denied that it was defamatory against Anwar.

Ellia Zuraini Mat Zin from Raja Riza & Associates represented NST, Lai and Looi while Baljit Singh represented Ranjit.

S.Raveentharan represented Anwar.

The case will be heard before Justice Rosilah Yop.