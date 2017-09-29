Slimming ad with domestic abuse theme under spotlight (VIDEO)

The video ends with a title card urging men to appreciate their wives before losing them 'forever', before advertising the slimming product. — Picture via FacebookKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — A video advertisement for a slimming product has come under scrutiny after using the theme of domestic abuse in its narrative.

The video, made by and uploaded on the Facebook page of Cocombee Studios on September 25, was titled “Appreciate your partner” and centres around a man abusing his wife after marrying her for not being more attractive.

The man then throws his wife out of the house and pronounces a “talak tiga” divorce.

The estranged wife then is introduced to a Slimme White slimming product, and one month later, she is shown having shed weight while also becoming fairer, leading to her estranged husband to ask her to return. She however rejects him and walks away.

The video ends with a title card urging men to appreciate their wives before losing them “forever”, before advertising the slimming product.

The post has garnered over 9,000 shares on Facebook as of the time of writing, and a majority of the comments had praised the video for being realistic, with some saying that it demonstrates a lesson for married couples.

However, there were those who did not take too kindly to the video’s theme.

Facebook user El Roshi pointed out that the video would have implications in the form of women resorting more to unregulated health products and pills.

“Do some research. Don’t just want prominence and receive the money the client gives,” the user said, while saying that it is “sad” to see a local advertiser to stoop to such levels.

Cocombee however has defended the message of the video in the comments on the video, claiming that the theme of the video is meant to stand against domestic abuse and appreciating partners.

“That is the message. I wonder if you read the message at the end of the video,” Cocombee wrote in response to a critical user.

The attention was drawn to the video after an article in Coconuts KL criticising the context of the video.

In an article on September 27, Coconuts KL said that the video’s advice for domestic abuse victims was to be “skinnier and whiter”.

But Cocombee accused Coconuts KL of twisting the meaning of the article.

“The message being conveyed is — do not treat your wife like garbage because she is not beautiful. She spends her life making you happy, if you want her (to be) pretty help her, not throw her out. But Coconut.co made their own caption saying be whiter and skinnier to fight domestic abuse. What kind of headline is that?” Cocombee asked in the comments section, describing the article as a form of “slander.”

Watsons Malaysia recently received backlash for using a blackface to depict a dark skinned woman as unattractive in a Hari Raya promotional video.