Last updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 8:01 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

Malaysia

Skeleton in hypermart air duct finally comes to light

Saturday January 21, 2017
07:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

No change to Malaysia-US security ties, DPM saysNo change to Malaysia-US security ties, DPM says

The Edit: Latest skin cure fad a serious threat to Myanmar’s elephantsThe Edit: Latest skin cure fad a serious threat to Myanmar’s elephants

The Edit: Kids’ take on social media rulesThe Edit: Kids’ take on social media rules

The Edit: Melania Trump’s fashion choices get the thumbs upThe Edit: Melania Trump’s fashion choices get the thumbs up

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 ― A team of firemen from the Sungai Buloh Fire and Rescue Department recovered a fully-clothed skeleton hanging from the air duct of a hypermarket in Kota Damansara, Selangor this afternoon.

Its operations officer Mohd Hissam Sidik said his department received a distress call on the macabre find at about 4.30pm and have since handed over the remains to the police for investigation, The Star Online reported.

The skeleton was reportedly found by a contractor in a dark area of the hypermarket’s basement and believed to be of a Nepali man, based on identification papers also found at the scene.

The report did not indicate how long the skeleton may have been there.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline