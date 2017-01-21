Skeleton in hypermart air duct finally comes to light

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 ― A team of firemen from the Sungai Buloh Fire and Rescue Department recovered a fully-clothed skeleton hanging from the air duct of a hypermarket in Kota Damansara, Selangor this afternoon.

Its operations officer Mohd Hissam Sidik said his department received a distress call on the macabre find at about 4.30pm and have since handed over the remains to the police for investigation, The Star Online reported.

The skeleton was reportedly found by a contractor in a dark area of the hypermarket’s basement and believed to be of a Nepali man, based on identification papers also found at the scene.

The report did not indicate how long the skeleton may have been there.