Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Six teens nabbed over break-in at Puchong convenience store

By Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

Wednesday March 14, 2018
12:43 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Barcelona happy to play Chelsea at their own gameBarcelona happy to play Chelsea at their own game

British physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76British physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76

The Edit: How to find your ikigai and transform your outlook on lifeThe Edit: How to find your ikigai and transform your outlook on life

The Edit: New ‘Fantastic Beasts’ trailer brings us back to HogwartsThe Edit: New ‘Fantastic Beasts’ trailer brings us back to Hogwarts

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Six teenagers aged 15 to 17 were arrested after they broke into a convenience store in Puchong. — iStock.com pic via AFPSix teenagers aged 15 to 17 were arrested after they broke into a convenience store in Puchong. — iStock.com pic via AFPKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Police arrested six teenagers aged 15 to 17 on Monday after they allegedly burgled a convenience store for cash and cigarettes in Taman Puchong Permai.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Choo Lily said shop owner reported that his store was broken into the day before.

Choo said owner claimed RM1,000 in cash and cigarettes worth around RM3,000 were stolen.

Following the report, a team headed by the Bukit Puchong station chief investigated the matter and determined the involvement of the six teens.

“The youths were brought to the Bukit Puchong police station to be processed, where they later admitted to the break in,” she said while revealing the case is being investigated for trespassing.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram