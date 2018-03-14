Six teens nabbed over break-in at Puchong convenience store

Six teenagers aged 15 to 17 were arrested after they broke into a convenience store in Puchong. — iStock.com pic via AFPKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Police arrested six teenagers aged 15 to 17 on Monday after they allegedly burgled a convenience store for cash and cigarettes in Taman Puchong Permai.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Choo Lily said shop owner reported that his store was broken into the day before.

Choo said owner claimed RM1,000 in cash and cigarettes worth around RM3,000 were stolen.

Following the report, a team headed by the Bukit Puchong station chief investigated the matter and determined the involvement of the six teens.

“The youths were brought to the Bukit Puchong police station to be processed, where they later admitted to the break in,” she said while revealing the case is being investigated for trespassing.