Six tahfiz school fire suspects expelled from school

Tuesday September 19, 2017
07:34 AM GMT+8

Mahdzir said the action was taken after the six were absent from school since 2012 until last year. — Picture by Saw Siow FengMahdzir said the action was taken after the six were absent from school since 2012 until last year. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Six suspects arrested in connection with the fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah residential religious school which claimed the lives of 23 students and teachers early Thursday, have been expelled from the school due to disciplinary problems, including truancy.

 Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the action was taken after the six were absent from school since 2012 until last year.

“For example, a 16-year-old suspect only attended school when he was in Form One in 2012,” he told reporters at the launch of the anti-drug campaign, ‘Sayangi Diri, Jauhi Dadah’ at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Saujana here today.

Mahdzir said the schools had taken numerous forms of action, including issuing warning letters and meeting their parents before the suspects were expelled. 

However, the 18-year-old suspect managed to finish school and furthered his studies in a skills training institution.

The 5.15am blaze claimed the lives of 21 students and two teachers after they were trapped in the three-story building. — Bernama

