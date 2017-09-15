Six PR1MA projects offering 16,297 housing units planned for Penang

Penang Federal Action Council chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman. —Picture by K. E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 15 — The Penang government should not question the status of 1Malaysia People's Housing Scheme (PR1MA) if federal government agencies in Penang are not given the appropriate treatment, says Penang Federal Action Council chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman.

He said there were six PR1MA projects planned for the state but after two years only one had been approved by the state government led by DAP.

“A total of 16,297 units of houses under PR1MA involving apartments and terrace houses in six locations in the state had been approved by the federal government including 905 apartment units in Bukit Gelugor and 6,796 apartment units in Sungai Pinang, Balik Pulau.

“The PR1MA project in Teluk Kumbar will have 3,944 apartment units and Batu Feringghi (1,248 apartment units) while on the mainland, the project in Permatang Pauh (1,017 apartment units) and in Tasek Gelugor, 2,387 terrace houses,” he told a press conference here today.

He was commenting on the statement of State Housing, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo who urged PR1MA Corporation to clarify the official status on houses approved for the state. — Bernama