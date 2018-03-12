Six policewomen injured after four-wheel drive skids

Victims wait for medical attention after the Land Rover they were travelling in crashed and overturned on Jalan Mahameru in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/Friends of PDRMKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Six female police officers were injured after their Land Rover crashed and overturned on Jalan Mahameru here, this morning.

The driver of the vehicle, a male officer, escaped unharmed in the 8.15am incident.

Sentul district police chief Assistant Commissioner R. Munusamy said the overturned vehicle was part of a three-car convoy heading towards the contingent headquarters in the city.

“They were on their way to attend a Light Strike Force(LSF) course when the incident occurred,” he said.

Several ambulances brought the victims to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment.

Munusamy said one of the injured was waiting to undergo a CT-scan after suffering injuries to her head, cheeks, and right hand.

He said three of them are still receiving treatment after suffering injuries to their faces, heads, legs, hands, and shoulders.

Two others have been discharged from the hospital.