Six nabbed, eight more sought by MCMC for spreading false info on Facebook

MCMC Head of Enforcement and Investigation Division Datuk Mohd Shafie Harun (left) speaking to reporters at the Kajang District Police Headquarters, August 4, 2017. — Bernama picKAJANG, Aug 4 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) detained six people during a seven-hour operation carried out simultaneously in several states related to spreading false information on Facebook and eight more are being sought.

MCMC Enforcement and Investigation Division chief Datuk Mohd Shafie Harun said all the suspects were detained at six locations, namely in Pendang (Kedah); Kuala Pilah (Negri Sembilan) and Selangor.

He said they were suspected of spreading false information using Smartphones, that 74 containers containing a mixture of pork and mutton escaped inspection by the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS).

“In addition to the six suspects, aged between 20 and 40, the Commission is still hunting for eight more suspects nationwide over allegations of spreading false information,” he said in a press conference at the Kajang District Police Headquarters, here.

He said the investigation was conducted under Section 233 (1) (A) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provided for a fine not exceeding RM50,000 and imprisonment not more than one year or both.

“The dissemination of false information can disrupt public order and raise doubts among the people to not eat meat,” he said.

Last month, only four containers containing halal and non halal meat in a cargo ship at Tanjung Pelepas Port, Johor were confiscated and not 74 as transmitted through social media.

“Of the four containers, only one container had a mixture of pork and mutton. I would like to advise the public not to be fooled by information that does not identify its authenticity and to refer to the website ‘Sebenarnya.my’ to refer to any information disseminated on social sites before circulating it,” he said. — Bernama