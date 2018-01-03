Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Six Kelantan schools closed today due to floods

Six schools in two districts in Kelantan remained closed today due to floods. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Info Banjir Terengganu & Kelantan 2018Six schools in two districts in Kelantan remained closed today due to floods. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Info Banjir Terengganu & Kelantan 2018KOTA BARU, Jan 3 — Six schools in two districts in Kelantan, with a total enrolment of 1,015, remained closed today due to floods.

Kelantan Education Department director Muhammad Zahari Othman, in a statement, said three of the schools were in Kuala Krai, namely SK Bahagia, SK Ladang Taku and SK Pasir Kelang, with 347 students.

The other three were in Tanah Merah, namely SK Ladang Kerilla, SK Sokor and SMK Ladang Kerilla, with a total of 668 students, he added.

Muhammad Zahari said the schools were closed due to several factors, the primary reason being the safety of the students and teachers. — Bernama

