Six incentives a sign of concern towards Felda settlers, says MyIPO chairman

KUANTAN, July 24 — The six incentives announced yesterday by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) settlers have been described as a sign of concern and care as well as gift to them.

MyIPO chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Manan Ismail who is also Paya Besar member of Parliament said Felda settlers have been waiting for such incentives.

“This is not a surprise because we know that the prime minister will definitely give the best incentives to the settlers in conjunction with the Felda Settlers Day. I hope they will make the most of the incentives such as debt disposal, incentive payment, the setting up of a special fund and grant as well as housing incentive for their future,” he told reporters at the Paya Besar parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri open house here.

The event launched by the acting Sultan of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah was attended by about 10,000 people.

Meanwhile, Felda Bukit Goh Village Security and Development Committee chairman Mat Zahari Derahman said the prime minister’s announcement was highly anticipated by all settlers, in particular the approval of the construction of two houses on a site.

“This can overcome the housing problems of second generation Felda settlers and they can build their houses on the site owned by their parents. The debt disposal incentive and the RM5,000 cash incentive are also expected to help settlers nationwide,” he said. — Bernama