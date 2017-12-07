Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Malaysia

Six hurt after bus hits parked trailer near Sg Perak

By Sylvia Looi

Thursday December 7, 2017
07:11 AM GMT+8

The bus, which was carrying 42 passengers and two drivers, was on headed to Klang from Kangar before it rammed into a stationary trailer on the North-South Expressway. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue DepartmentThe bus, which was carrying 42 passengers and two drivers, was on headed to Klang from Kangar before it rammed into a stationary trailer on the North-South Expressway. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue DepartmentKUALA KANGSAR, Dec 7 — Six people were injured when the double decker express bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary trailer carrying saw dust on the North-South Expressway this morning.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the six included the bus driver.

“We received a distress call at 3.44am of an accident at the southbound (lane) of Km249.6 of the North South Expressway near Sungai Perak rest area and two engines were rushed to the scene,” he said.

The spokesman added the bus, which was carrying 42 passengers and two drivers, was on headed to Klang from Kangar.

“The two trailer drivers escaped unhurt,” he said.

The spokesman added that when firemen arrived, the injured had been assisted from the bus by passers-by and sent to hospital.

“One of the passengers is a blind person,” said the spokesman, who added that rescue operations were called off at 4.40am.

