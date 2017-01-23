Situation in flood-hit Kelantan improves as at 1pm

A bird’s eye view of a flooded Kampung Tiong in Kota Baru January 22, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 23 ― The situation continued to improve in the flood-hit areas of Kelantan, resulting in the number of evacuees dropping to 4,615 as at 1pm from 8,392 at 8am today.

The ‘infobanjir’ application of the Social Welfare Department reported that these evacuees were being housed at 33 relief centres in the four districts of Kota Baru, Pasir Puteh, Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai.

Up to 929 evacuees from 292 families were being accommodated at seven relief centres in Kota Baru, 2,546 (696 families) at 10 centres in Pasir Puteh, 1,088 (403 families) at 14 centres in Pasir Mas and 52 (14 families) at two centres in Kuala Krai.

The ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my portal reported that the level of Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang dropped to 9.92 metres from 9.97 metres in the morning, but remained above the danger point of nine metres. ― Bernama