Single mother with three children fined RM250 for failing to produce IC

Wednesday December 28, 2016
04:24 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A single mother with three children was fined RM250 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for failing to produce her identity card when requested by the authorities two days ago.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som meted out the fine on S. Mariamah, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The woman was charged with committing the offence in front of the 7-Eleven convenience store at Jalan Petaling here last Dec 27.

During mitigation, she said she left her Mykad at her father’s house in Penang.

She paid the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin prosecuted, while Mariamah was unrepresented. — Bernama

