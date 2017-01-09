Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Singapore says will match Malaysia’s road charge

Monday January 9, 2017
06:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Chevrolet Bolt is Car of the YearThe Edit: Chevrolet Bolt is Car of the Year

The Edit: Bollywood’s highest grossing filmThe Edit: Bollywood’s highest grossing film

Trump calls Meryl Streep a ‘Hillary flunky’ after her scathing speechTrump calls Meryl Streep a ‘Hillary flunky’ after her scathing speech

The Edit: Meet Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender modelThe Edit: Meet Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender model

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The road charge system has been activated at the two land entry points in Johor — the Causeway and the Second Link. — File picThe road charge system has been activated at the two land entry points in Johor — the Causeway and the Second Link. — File picSINGAPORE, Jan 9 — Singapore will match Malaysia’s RM20 (S$6.50) road charge which was rolled out on Nov 1 last year, Channel NewsAsia reported today. 

Quoting Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan who spoke in Parliament, the report said Malaysia collected about RM13.9 million in road charges from Singapore vehicles between Nov 1 and Dec 20 last year. 

“We have a long-standing policy of matching any levy, toll or fee charged by Malaysia for using the road links between Singapore and Malaysia,” Khaw was quoted as saying. 

“This is to ensure that Malaysia takes into consideration our response whenever they raise their toll or introduce a new levy,” he said.  More details of the matching charge would be announced soon, Khaw said. 

From Nov 1, 2016, the road charge has been collected via the Touch n’ Go card each time motorists enter Malaysia.  

The initial collection exercise will only involve foreign private-registered vehicles excluding foreign-registered motorcycles. 

The road charge system has been activated at the two land entry points in Johor — the Causeway and the Second Link. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline