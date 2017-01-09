Singapore says will match Malaysia’s road charge

The road charge system has been activated at the two land entry points in Johor — the Causeway and the Second Link. — File picSINGAPORE, Jan 9 — Singapore will match Malaysia’s RM20 (S$6.50) road charge which was rolled out on Nov 1 last year, Channel NewsAsia reported today.

Quoting Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan who spoke in Parliament, the report said Malaysia collected about RM13.9 million in road charges from Singapore vehicles between Nov 1 and Dec 20 last year.

“We have a long-standing policy of matching any levy, toll or fee charged by Malaysia for using the road links between Singapore and Malaysia,” Khaw was quoted as saying.

“This is to ensure that Malaysia takes into consideration our response whenever they raise their toll or introduce a new levy,” he said. More details of the matching charge would be announced soon, Khaw said.

From Nov 1, 2016, the road charge has been collected via the Touch n’ Go card each time motorists enter Malaysia.

The initial collection exercise will only involve foreign private-registered vehicles excluding foreign-registered motorcycles.

