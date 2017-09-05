Singapore news portal happy Health minister accepted apology

The publisher of theindependent.sg, or TISG expressed happiness that Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam had accepted their apology. — Picture by Saw Siow FengSINGAPORE, Sept 5 — “We are happy that Malaysian Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam has accepted our apology with an open heart,” wrote the publisher of theindependent.sg, or TISG Monday.

TISG posted on its website that it noted Dr Subramaniam’s statement on Sept 3 : “Today, the portal offered its apology for what they wrote and since they have apologised, then we are okay (with it).”

“We hope to put this episode behind us and wish all our Malaysian friends and Singaporean visitors safe trips on both sides of the Causeway and Second Link,” the publisher ended the posting, which carried the headline “Our response to Dr Subra’s acceptance of apology.”

Earlier, on Sept 3, the publisher put up a notice on its website saying it “unreservedly apologised to the parties concerned for the anguish and distress this incident has caused.”

The notice was to replace the original article titled “ 25-year old Singaporean dies after Malaysian hospital demanded cash payment before treatment” published on Aug 31.

It was in response to the Malaysian Health Ministry’s reaction to the article which gave a detailed account that no such thing happened.

The Ministry had said it would submit an official letter to the Singapore Government on its dissatisfaction over the republic’s online news portal which published a baseless report pertaining to the country’s healthcare services and medical personnel.

In its apology, the portal had said that there could have been some miscommunication regarding the claim that the victim was denied timely treatment.

In its website TISG said it brings independent perspective on news and current affairs in Singapore.

It started on Aug 9, 2013. — Bernama