Sibu mulling tougher action against irresponsible dog owners

In light of the recent rabies outbreak, dog owners have been reminded time and time again to be responsible and keep their dogs within their house compounds. — Reuters pic SIBU, Sept 25 — The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is considering heavier penalties for dog owners who allow their pets to roam freely unleashed and cause a nuisance to the public.

Its chairman, Datuk Tiong Thai King, said today the current fines imposed on dog owners to claim their impounded dogs were too small.

Impounded dogs are released upon payment of a RM25 fine for the first time and RM50 for the second time. An additional RM5 is incurred if the dog is unlicensed.

“The council is now looking into other mechanisms or stricter action to ensure that dog owners become responsible masters and take good care of their pets,” he said when chairing the SMC full council meeting today.

Tiong said the SMC impounded 109 dogs so far this month and 20 of them have been claimed by their owners. — Bernama