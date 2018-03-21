Shut up if you can’t tell raw from treated water, Azmin told

Irmohizam said Azmin should keep his mouth shut if he cannot tell the difference between treated water and raw water at dams. — Picture via Facebook/Dr Irmohizam IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — A Barisan Nasional lawmaker has told Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to keep his mouth shut if he cannot tell the difference between treated water and raw water at dams.

In a press statement today, Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim said Azmin should not make knee-jerk reactions to the explanation by the Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang.

“Azmin’s response did not explain anything on treated water supply, instead he spoke on raw water supply in the dams. The people of Selangor are not asking for raw water or rain water but treated water that is safe to be used.

“It looks like the mentri besar’s understanding is far off course. Maybe it’s better for him to remain silent instead of being emotional,“ said Irmohizam.

Zaini had said in a statement roughly two weeks ago that Selangor has zero treated water reserves and the solution is to build new water treatment plants.

During an event last Saturday, Azmin extended an invitation to Zaini to take a look at the raw water reserves found in Selangor’s dams.