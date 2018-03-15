Show your gratitude by voting BN, Zahid tells Kulim constituents

The DPM said only the federal government through the BN could champion the welfare of the people and provide development all this while. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliKULIM, March 15 — The people are urged to be grateful and demonstrate their gratitude by continuing to give their undivided support to the Barisan Nasional (BN) government in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this was because only the federal government through the BN could champion the welfare of the people and provide development all this while.

“Soon the ‘big celebration’ is coming and that is the time for harvesting. It is also during the harvesting period that the bats and flying foxes (the opposition) will try to steal the fruits from the trees grown by others.

“When the big day comes, I call on the people of Kulim to reject them (Opposition) and give their support to those who have given the best service to the people regardless of the season,” he said at the launching of the Kulim-Bandar Baharu programme “Live Without Drugs” (Hidup Tanpa Dadah) at the Saidina Abu Bakar Mosque, here today.

Also present were Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, Member of Parliament for Kulim-Bandar Baharu Datuk Abdul Aziz Sheikh Fadzir and State Assemblyman for Bandar Baharu Datuk Norsabrina Mohd Noor. — Bernama