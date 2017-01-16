Shell facing technical problems, 900 stations affected

All Shell petrol stations, nationwide, were unable to operate since 12am due to the system fault. — Picture by K.E. OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Oil and gas giant Shell Malaysia confirmed today it is experiencing technical glitches with its site system, which has in turn affected operations at its stations.

The company apologised for inconveniencing motorists who were unable to fill up their tanks as a result of the disruption.

"We are experiencing technical issues with our site system at our Shell stations at the moment," Shell said in a statement on its website notifying the interruption.

"The team is currently rectifying the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," it added.

According to news portal The Star Online, the issue was due to a computer glitch in Shell's centralised monitoring system, which has crippled operations in 900 of its stations nationwide.

The glitch reportedly started at midnight, causing petrol pumps linked to the centralised system to stop dispensing fuel.

Quoting a Shell spokesman, the report also said that only a handful of Shell petrol stations which uses the old pumps not linked to the central system are able to dispense fuel.

However, payments at these stations could only be made via cash as the central card readers were not able to connect to the centralised system.