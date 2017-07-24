Shariah Bill, proposed unilateral conversion ban back in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s proposed law changes for harsher Shariah punishments has reappeared in the waiting list for parliamentary debate.

Another set of proposed legal amendments that will stop a Muslim convert from unilaterally converting children from a non-Muslim marriage to Islam are also in the Dewan Rakyat’s Order Paper today.

Today is the first day of the July-August meeting, which will run for just 12 days from July 24 to August 10.

There are 34 Bills and proposed motions in the Order Paper today, with the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2016 that will ban unilateral child conversions listed as item number six.

Hadi’s private member’s Bill, which is raised in the form of a parliamentary motion, is listed as item number 10.

It is unclear if both these items would be debated and voted on during this parliamentary meeting or if there would be sufficient time for such debates.

