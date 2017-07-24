Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Shariah Bill, proposed unilateral conversion ban back in Parliament

Monday July 24, 2017
03:38 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Resurgence in Kabul violence: At least 24 killed in car bomb blastResurgence in Kabul violence: At least 24 killed in car bomb blast

G25 turns to animated videos in fight against anti-vaxxersG25 turns to animated videos in fight against anti-vaxxers

The Edit: Is Bruno Mars bringing his 24k Magic tour to Malaysia?The Edit: Is Bruno Mars bringing his 24k Magic tour to Malaysia?

‘Trapped’ Tomic admits only playing tennis for the money‘Trapped’ Tomic admits only playing tennis for the money

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s proposed law changes for harsher Shariah punishments has reappeared in the waiting list for parliamentary debate.

Another set of proposed legal amendments that will stop a Muslim convert from unilaterally converting children from a non-Muslim marriage to Islam are also in the Dewan Rakyat’s Order Paper today.

Today is the first day of the July-August meeting, which will run for just 12 days from July 24 to August 10.

There are 34 Bills and proposed motions in the Order Paper today, with the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2016 that will ban unilateral child conversions listed as item number six.

Hadi’s private member’s Bill, which is raised in the form of a parliamentary motion, is listed as item number 10.

It is unclear if both these items would be debated and voted on during this parliamentary meeting or if there would be sufficient time for such debates.

For a recap of where we left off in April for Hadi’s Bill that proposes to increase the Shariah courts’ maximum sentencing limits to 30 years’ jail, RM100,000 fine and 100 strokes of the cane, click here.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline