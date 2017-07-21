Shahidan: Don’t simply give parliamentary, state seats to opposition

Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim reminded voters to not simply vote for the opposition as state and parliamentary seats was also important to Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno to form the government. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUBANG PASU, July 21 — Voters, especially the Malays, are reminded not to simply give their parliamentary and state seats to the opposition at the 14th general election (GE14) as it is important to prevent DAP from having the chance to rule the country.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said this matter cannot be viewed lightly as winning the parliamentary seats was also important to Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno to form the government, hence upheld the status and special rights of the Malays and Bumiputera.

“Please don’t agree to any motion to ‘be fair’ and give the parliamentary seats to the opposition and the state seats to BN. Both parliamentary and state seats must be given only to BN. Parliamentary seats are more important for us to retain power in the country.

“If the opposition won many parliamentary seats, DAP will lead and we all have to live by their rules,” he told reporters after closing the Kubang Pasu Wanita Umno delegates meeting in Jitra here today.

Also present was Kubang Pasu Wanita Umno chief Datuk Khalidah Adibah Ayob. — Bernama