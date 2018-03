Several roads in JB to close for Chingay parade

File picture shows the Chingay Festival at Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Johor Baru, February 17, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, March 5 — Several main roads in this city will be closed in stages on Thursday (March 8) in conjunction with the Chingay parade, Johor Bahru Selatan (JBS) police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said today.

He said Jalan Gertak/Jalan Dato Menteri intersection and Jalan Ayer Molek would be closed between 3.30pm and 5pm.

“The second stage between 5 pm and 3 am would involve Jalan Sungai Chat/ Jalan Abu Bakar traffic intersection, Jalan Ayer Molek/Gertak Merah and Jalan Dato Onn/ Jalan Ayer Molek traffic intersection, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Jalan Meldrum, Jalan Siu Chin, Jalan Tun Sri Lanang roundabout, Jalan Station, Jalan Abu Bakar and Susur Lingkaran Dalam/Jalan Abu Bakar,” he told reporters at the JBS police headquarters here.

He said motorists coming from Singapore may use Jalan Skudai – Jalan Lingkaran Dalam – Jalan Skudai (Pantai Lido) or Kota Tinggi – Kuala Lumpur – EDL Expressway.

Road users who wish to head to Sultanah Aminah Hospital may use Jalan Skudai – Jalan Pantai Lido, he said.

“Those coming from Jalan Datin Halimah may use Jalan Kolam Air – Jalan Thompson – Jalan Abu Bakar while from Kota Tinggi may use EDL Expressway – Jalan Abu Bakar – Jalan Lingkaran Dalam,” he added. — Bernama