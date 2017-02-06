Settle traffic compounds now, says mayor

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — City Hall urges those who have not paid their parking compounds to do so during the promotional period.

Mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz said traffic offenders should take advantage of the “discount” offered by the City Hall as it was better than having their cars clamped.

From October 2015 to December last year, 683,980 compounds were issued to 608,520 motorists. A staggering 93 per cent of them have yet to be settled, amounting to RM34 million.

He said City Hall was working closely with the Road Transport Department.

“Some offenders who have yet to pay their summonses have been blacklisted in the RTD system. This has yet to apply to all, though,” he said at the launch of Kenduri 1 Wilayah at Padang Bola Sepak Jinjang Utara yesterday.

City Hall is offering discounts until Feb 28 for those who have yet to pay up.

Compounds issued from 2007 to 2011 may be settled for RM10 each, compounds issued from 2012 to 2014 for RM20 each, and those issued from 2015 until the end of this month at RM30 each.