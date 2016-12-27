Settle defamation out of court, Bersih and Red Shirt leaders told

Maria had filed a suit against Jamal, accusing the Red Shirts leader of defaming Bersih 2.0 by alleging that the electoral reform movement had been infiltrated by Islamic State (IS) terrorists who were trying to topple the Najib administration. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah was ordered today by the High Court to reach a settlement with Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos whom she has sued for defamation.

Maria’s lawyer Melissa Sasidaran said High Court judge Datuk Mohd Zaki Abdul Wahab gave the order in chambers when the suit was raised today.

“Judge asked parties to look into settlement. Next case management is on 9 Jan,” she told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

“Trial dates will be fixed at the next case management if no settlement” is reached, she added.

On October 7, Maria filed a suit against Jamal, accusing the Red Shirts leader of defaming Bersih 2.0 by alleging that the electoral reform movement had been infiltrated by Islamic State (IS) terrorists who were trying to topple the Najib administration.

Jamal, who is also Sungai Besar Umno division chief, had allegedly made the accusation at a press conference on September 28 and again on October 4 when he lodged a police report over the matter.

On October 4, Maria’s lawyers issued a letter of demand to Jamal, asking for an apology within 48 hours and a full withdrawal of his false statements according to terms approved by her.

Jamal was also asked to give a written undertaking not to publish the defamatory statements or make similar remarks and compensation.

Maria had proceeded with the lawsuit after Jamal tore up her letter of demand and flushed it down a toilet on October 5.

On November 10, the High Court ordered Jamal to file his defence as Maria’s lawyers had served the originating summons on him.

The court then ordered Jamal to file his defence papers by December 2 and asked Maria to file a reply to the defence by December 1.

Maria’s lawyer said the reply papers were filed on December 16.