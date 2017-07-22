Senior siblings perish in house fire

The house where two senior citizens perished in the fire yesterday. — Picture by China Press

PETALING JAYA, July 22 — Two senior citizens, who were also siblings, died in a pre-dawn fire at a double-storey house on Jalan SS2/4 here yesterday.

Ahmad Lokman Abdul Manan, 73, was found dead in the kitchen while the body of his 89-year-old sister, Rohani Abdul Manan, was found in the first floor bathroom.

They suffered burns on their bodies and were believed to have died from acute smoke inhalation.

Rohani’s 25-year-old grandson, Zain Ariff Zulkifri, who was also in the house, escaped with minor injuries.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director Mohd Sani Harul said the fire was likely caused by a short circuit on the ground floor. He said firemen took five minutes to bring control the fire.

“About 70 per cent of the house was destroyed although it did not spread to the first floor of the house,” said Mohd Sani, adding an investigation to confirm the cause of the fire was underway.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commisioner Mohd Zani Che Din said police ruled out foul play.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, said he was awakened at about 3.30am and rushed out of his house to help douse the fire.

“I wanted to call the fire department but another neighbour had already alerted them. A few neighbours and I tried to put out the fire with water,” he said.

Ahmad Lokman and Rohani’s bodies were sent to University Malaya Medical Centre as family members gathered at the hospital.

Their remains were later transported to Masjid Aminah Al-Muhairi here for prayers, before the siblings were laid to rest at a burial site in Taman Ehsan, Kepong.

It was learnt they were living in the house for the last 30 years and were originally from Lenggeng, Negri Sembilan.

Rohani had a daughter and six grandchildren, while Ahmad Lokman was unmarried.

Meanwhile, Rohani’s granddaughter, Nurul Jameela Nor Mazlan, 30, said her grandmother was a stage-three cancer survivor.

She said Rohani also had a metal implant in her leg which made it difficult for her to walk.

“She walked very slowly. She needed support whenever she walked because of the implant. It would have been hard for her to escape the fire,” she said.

Nurul said Zain related the incident to her saying their grandmother called out his name as the thick smoke filled the house.

“He told me he ran outside and later heard our grandmother calling for him. He said the smoke was too thick and it was too dark to see anything.

“He wanted to go back in and look for them but he did not know where to look in the darkness,” she said.

Another relative, who requested anonymity, said the siblings were kind and well regarded in the community.

“She was formerly a religious studies teacher and considered many of her students as her own children. She was kind-hearted.

“Her brother loved helping out at the mosque. He would rarely go out because he was always at the mosque helping out,” said the relative.