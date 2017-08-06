Selangor victory for BN must start with Shah Alam, says Najib

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said winning Shah Alam will pave the way for BN to reclaim the rest of Selangor at the 14th general elections. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul RahmanSHAH ALAM, Aug 6 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will begin its conquest of Selangor by taking control of the state capital once more, the coalition’s chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

Winning Shah Alam will pave the way for BN to reclaim the rest of Malaysia’s richest state at the 14th general elections, added Najib who is also Umno president and prime minister.

“If we want to make a change to the political landscape of Selangor, if we want BN to come back into power and rule Selangor, the change has to start, grow and evolve from the Shah Alam parliament seat.

“If we win Shah Alam, we will win Selangor. I want people in Selangor to feel that their time has come,” Najib said during his speech while officiating the Shah Alam Umno division meet here.

The BN has been denied control of Selangor in the last two general elections, though the results of the last two by-elections for two suburban parliamentary seats in the state has been in its favour.

Shah Alam has been held by Khalid Samad since Election 2008. However, the incumbent MP who again won the seat under PAS in Election 2013, left in 2015 to be a founding member of splinter party, Parti Amanah Negara, which is now in a new federal political pact called Pakatan Harapan with three others, PKR, DAP and a new Umno splinter called Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Najib believes the completion and rollout of the country’s first Mass Rapid Transport (MRT) system in Selangor last month will boost the BN’s standing with voters.

“Several Opposition leader said they can make it at a cheaper cost. But, there is no proof they can show. Talk is cheap, show the evidence,” he said.

He then mocked federal Opposition politicians who had tried, unsuccessfully, to make their leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim the Selangor mentri besar in 2014, replacing the the incumbent Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim through a strategy called the “Kajang Move”.

“What’s the point of the Kajang Move? What have the people benefited from it? The people got cheated again,” Najib said.

He reiterated that the “real Kajang Move” was his administration’s push of the 51km MRT line connecting the burgeoning townships of Sungai Buloh and Kajang.

“Even the satay sellers there have been very happy with the turnout now,” Najib said, drawing thunderous applause from the Umno delegates.

Najib also announced a RM3 million allocation for Selangor Umno and said the next general elections would be a “game of numbers” in the state and Umno and BN need to come up with a strong manifesto.

“That’s why as a party, we have to make a change that is demanded by the public. In the parliamentary democracy, it’s a game of numbers.

“We will prepare a manifesto for Selangor. We have repented and humbly offer ourselves to Selangorian voters to be a better government,” he said.

BN lost Selangor to the Opposition in the 2008 elections. The tripartite Pakatan Rakyat partnership of PKR, DAP and PAS that formed after the landmark elections that year disintegrated after six years.

The three parties are still working with each other as the Selangor government, but just barely.

Their constant bickering at federal level may provide the opportunity for the BN to leverage on at the next general elections due by next August.