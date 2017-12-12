Selangor Sultan consents to Dr M, Dr Siti Hasmah’s decision to return royal awards

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reportedly returned his awards, obtained in 1978 and 2003 respectively last Thursday, with Dr Siti Hasmah, who also had two awards from the palace, following suit. ― Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has consented to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah’s decision to return the awards they had previously received from the Selangor palace.

In a statement issued by the Selangor palace today, the cancellation of the awards will be gazetted according to due procedure.

“It is informed that His Royal Highness Sultan Selangor has consented to the return of medals of honours and titles by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah without any objection,” the short statement read.

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir reportedly returned his awards, obtained in 1978 and 2003 respectively last Thursday, with Dr Siti Hasmah, who also had two awards from the palace, following suit.

His decision to return the awards came shortly after the ruler publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with Dr Mahathir over the latter’s comments about Bugis people being “pirates”.

Dr Mahathir has repeatedly stressed that his remarks were directed at Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak alone, but the statement has since drawn the ire from the Bugis community, several NGOs, and also the Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.