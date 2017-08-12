Selangor school ordered to stop cup segregation policy

The school was heavily criticised on social media when it was reported on Tuesday that it had a segregation policy for drinking cups. — Picture via Facebook/Satees Muniandy

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12— The Education Ministry has ordered a Selangor school that introduced separate cups for its Muslim and non-Muslim pupils last year to stop the practice.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the school has complied with the directive and has since removed the labels, The Star Online reported.

The primary school in Hulu Langat which has a student population of 219 Malays and 145 non-Malays made the news recently after pictures spread of its separate water dispenser cups for Muslims and non-Muslim students.

The news portal also reported another Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan as saying that the ministry does not condone such actions.

“We are always sensitive to the multiracial composition of pupils in schools and this unfortunate decision does not reflect the spirit and objectives of the ministry to cultivate and promote national unity and understanding,” he was quoted saying.

