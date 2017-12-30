Selangor records highest dengue cases, says SWCorp

File picture shows a Health Ministry official carrying out fogging to kill Aedes mosquitoes that transmit dengue, in Section 27, Shah Alam, Selangor on February 20, 2014. Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Dec 30 — Selangor has recorded the highest number of 44,884 dengue cases nationwide from Jan 1 until yesterday, said Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) deputy chairman Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan.

He said trailing behind were Johor with 7,877 cases and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (7,739 cases).

“Among others, this significant difference is due to the attitude of the Selangor government, which was reluctant to work with the federal government agencies in addressing the problem,” he told reporters after officiating the Selangor-level Social Transformation Programme (PTS) organised by the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry at the PKNS Flats in Section 20 here today.

Also present was National Housing Department director-general N. Jayaselan.

Mat Nadzari, who is also Batang Kali state assemblyman, said although the federal government provided a huge allocation to curb dengue nationwide, the cases continued to rise in the state due to the Selangor government’s stubbornness.

“They (state government) prefer politics and make it more difficult than giving a holistic cooperation on this matter,” he said.

Commenting on the programme which runs concurrently in Kota Damansara, Kuala Langat and Rawang, Mat Nadzari said among others, it was aimed at creating a sustainable friendly neighbourhood with the involvement of local communities in various activities and programmes. — Bernama