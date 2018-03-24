Selangor PAS reps finally receive state allocations

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali denied that the funding was deliberately held. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Selangor PAS state assemblymen have finally received their allocation as state representatives from the state government and now consider the matter resolved, according to a report today.

According to Sinar Harian, PAS’ Paya Jaras state assemblyman Khairuddin Othman said that the representatives started receiving their allocation from the state about a week ago.

Previously, Selangor PAS threatened to write in to Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to raise concerns about them not receiving their regular annual allocations from the state government.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had since denied that the funding was deliberately held, blaming the delay on the administrative process.

“You can go and ask them if they have received the money,” Azmin reportedly said during an event in Klang yesterday, according to the report.