Selangor mufti: Let PM’s Department, Tabung Haji manage umrah

Selangor Mufti Datuk Seri Mohd Tamyes Abd Wahid said it was time for the government to identify agencies or companies that are reliable in regulating umrah travel matters. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The management of the Malaysian pilgrims for umrah, or minor Muslim pilgrimage, should instead be dealt by the Prime Minister’s Department and pilgrims fund Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH), a mufti has suggested.

Selangor Mufti Datuk Seri Mohd Tamyes Abd Wahid said in Malay daily Berita Harian this would ensure smooth operations, while the matter should be fine-tuned as umrah package frauds are still ongoing despite the continuous upgrades on monitoring and actions taken.

“It is a better option to have the umrah management system placed under the Prime Minister’s Department and its monitoring overseen by Tabung Haji.

“It should be implemented if it is the best method to solve the problems of umrah fraud cases,” he reportedly said.

Tamyes also said it was time for the government to identify agencies or companies that are reliable in regulating umrah travel matters, including accomodation, visa application, and flight tickets.

Following the discontinuation of the Integrated Information Management System (IMAMS) by the Tourism and Culture Ministry on Friday, several parties had proposed for the umrah management to be handled by the Prime Minister's Department and LTH, with the latter already overseeing the Malaysian haj pilgrims.

The cancellation of IMAMS was announced a day after its implementation, after taking into account industry feedback and public complaints.

Meanwhile, Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad said the suggestions should be looked into as it may produce a holistic outcome to the issue, such as amending the Tabung Haji Act 1995.

Yesterday, Umno Youth executive committee Nazir Hussin Akhtar Hussin had suggested that the Tabung Haji Act be amended to allow the agency to monitor umrah as well.

Kuantan Umno division deputy chief Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Nazahar also said the Cabinet should take the suggestion seriously, as it would strengthen LTH’s role and would ease the monitoring of umrah.