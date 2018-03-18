Selangor MP calls for MACC to probe management of water in the state

Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim called for MACC to probe whether there is an element of negligence in the management of water in Selangor. — Picture via Facebook/Dr Irmohizam IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, Macrh 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has been asked to investigate whether there is an element of negligence in the management of water in Selangor.

In making the call, Kuala Selangor member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim said this was due to the water supply woes in Selangor, for which until now the state government had yet to find a concrete solution to the issue.

“Perhaps, there is a hidden agenda as claimed by former Selangor Menteri Besar (Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim),” he said in a statement today.

He said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s scathing criticism against Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali over the water crisis during the Dewan Rakyat sitting last week could hardly be accepted by the opposition.

“At that moment, the Prime Minister explained that the water crisis in Selangor is more critical and the country’s debts were well under control,” he said.

In fact, Irmohizam said there were rumours that the 20 cubic metres of free water supply for Selangor consumers was implemented by using the huge investment of the federal government.

“The Selangor government keeps on talking so proudly about the free water supply but people actually know that a total of RM14 billion was allocated by the federal government for the restructuring of water in Selangor,” he said.

Last week, Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor announced that several areas around the Klang Valley would be experiencing water supply disruptions following the repair works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) Water Treatment Plant in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor from March 6 to 9.

However, the recovery period was extended unexpectedly after the surge vessel system at the plant burst on Tuesday and caused 427 areas around the Klang Valley including Shah Alam, Klang, Petaling, Gombak, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Langat to continue experiencing water supply disruption until march 11. — Bernama