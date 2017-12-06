Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Selangor MB’s brother joins hands with Umno, vows to take him down

BY RAM ANAND

Wednesday December 6, 2017
04:09 PM GMT+8

Azwan (right) also threatened to expose Azmin’s secrets ‘one by one’. — Picture via Facebook/Jamal Md YunosAzwan (right) also threatened to expose Azmin’s secrets ‘one by one’. — Picture via Facebook/Jamal Md YunosKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s brother Mohamed Azwan Ali has joined hands with Umno and vowed to bring down the state administration.

Azwan today showed up at the Umno assembly with Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos, who has already started campaigning against Azmin for the Bukit Antarabangsa state seat in the 14th general election.

“I want to remind Azmin — don’t think I’m acting, don’t think I’m paid to do this, I have kept my revenge against Azmin for a long time, but he forgot the message of our father,” Azwan told reporters here today.

“You think you are great because you are an MB, let me bring you down. Other ministers are not brave enough to bring you down but let me do that,” Azwan added.

Azwan is the second sibling of Azmin to take public enmity with the latter, with Azmin’s sister Ummi Hafilda having consistently campaigned against him before.

Azwan said that he has been “humiliated” and lost everything because he backed Azmin in the past, and also threatened to expose Azmin’s secrets “one by one”.

Jamal, who brought Azwan to the assembly, has openly stated his intention to fight Azmin and even played up his ability to replace the latter as Selangor MB.

