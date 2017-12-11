Selangor MB: Sultan’s caution about race-baiting wise, timely

Azmin also asked the Sultan’s forgiveness for any slights and failings as the state’s MB, noting that his mandate was about to expire. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s warning for politicians not to use race and religion as campaign fodder for the general election was a necessary reminder, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

The Selangor Ruler issued the warning in an interview with The Star newspaper last week, when he also criticised Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over a slur against the Bugis community.

“Your Highness’s guidance that no parties should play up sensitive issues is extremely appropriate, and must be respected and embraced by all,” Azmin said in his speech.

“The Sultan is always wise and puts the welfare of the public close to his heart. Thank Allah that Selangor has been blessed with a Sultan who is so caring.”

In his speech in conjunction with the investiture ceremony for the sultan’s 72nd birthday, he also described the Malay Rulers as more than a symbolic institution, saying they played a vital role in ensuring unity among the country’s various communities as well as to defend the “social contract”.

Azmin went on to ask the Sultan’s forgiveness for any slights and failings as the state’s MB, noting that his mandate was about to expire.

Selangor’s polls are synchronised with the general election and will be called at the same time.