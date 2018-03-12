Selangor Govt given four months to agree on water migration, says Ministry

Syabas water tankers head out to supply water to residents in the Ampang area during the water disruption in the Klang Valley March 6, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara.NILAI, March 12 — The Selangor government is given four months until July to agree to implement the water migration process to prevent the water crisis in the state from worsening.

Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Ir Zaini Ujang said if Selangor declined to make the decision, many implications would arise, including the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA), which has completed the process of testing and commissioning, would be left idle.

“Langat 2 LRA is able to supply 10 per cent margin of the Selangor water storage to 565 million litres per day (MLD).

“As of now, the water storage margin in Selangor is at zero and this means that water supply is not enough to be channelled to other places. Furthermore, the level of water consumption in Selangor is very high,” he said.

He said this to the media after the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) Dialogue session and the Green Technology Master Plan 2017-2030 at the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia here today.

Zaini said Selangor and other states that did not implement the water migration process have to incur high cost, between RM3 billion and RM8 billion, to implement the plant construction, pipe replacements and other maintenance works and no company would be willing to spend that much.

“For instance, in Selangor, what happened was that they did small maintenance works such as fixing leaked pipes. Hence, if those over 40-year-old pipes are not replaced, they will burst and the situation becomes worse. This is not just a water issue, it is about not having enough water storage margin,” he said.

In another development, Zaini said the federal government had allocated RM1.9 billion to build off-river storage (ORS) in four states, in order to ensure continuous water supply to accommodate the needs and support the development of the area.

“During the tabling of 2018 Budget, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had approved an allocation of RM400 million for the construction of ORS in Linggi, Negeri Sembilan, RM300 million in Melaka and RM600 million respectively in Langkawi, Kedah and Johor.

“The ORS to be built in Linggi is to support the rapid growth of the development of the Malaysia Vision Valley in the area,” he said.

He said the consultation process for the ORS project has been initiated and the construction expected to commence next year that would take two to three years to complete. — Bernama