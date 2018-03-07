Selangor exco says Splash’s delayed pump repairs caused water disruptions

Contractors work to repair the burst pipe at the SSP3 water treatment plant near Ijok March 7, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriBESTARI JAYA, March 7 — The emergency works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 water treatment plant on March 6 was conducted to repair a damaged valve of one of the pumps, Selangor executive councillor Zaidy Abdul Talib said today.

This, he said, resulted in the water disruption for Klang Valley residents.

Speaking to reporters after his visit at the plant today, Zaidy revealed the pump was among four others in need of repair works at the plant managed by Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Splash).

He said Pengurusan Air Selangor (Air Selangor) only found out about the damages at four separate water pumps after noticing a reduction in the water level at Bukit Tadun balance pool on January 26, following

“The depletion in water level was because the SSP3 was not pumping enough clean water into the pool.

“Air Selangor has tried to meet the plant management, but failed to get response and instead lodged a report to Suruhanjaya Perkhidmatan Air Negara (SPAN),” he told reporters.

Zaidy said a SPAN investigation on February 5 revealed that four pump units — pump number three, four, five and eight — were not functioning at full capacity due to different damages.

“Pump number three suffers from valve damage, which was being rectified on March 6. Pump number four has been damaged since May last year and was waiting for budget approval for repair works.

“Pump number five has not been working at full capacity since December 2016. The repair works have been awarded to contractors on January this year but it is still delayed due to an issue involving the change of cost.

“Meanwhile, pump number eight suffers from a non-drive end bearing problem which was detected on January 26 this year,” he explained.

When asked to clarify the delays in repair works, the water treatment plant manager Azman Abdul Aziz, on behalf of Splash, said the repair works are a lot harder than it looks, citing low number of workforce and high skill requirements as some of the reasons.

“These pumps are not completely broken, they are just not running at full capacity. When doing repair works, we have to alternate the works considering many factors including limited number of workforce.m

“Some of the repair works on the pumps require high-skilled contractors — which we have, but in limited number — and some other took extra time because of the budget dispersal but everything is on track now.

“Currently, we are focusing on pump number three and five first. After three is done, we will shift the focus on pump number eight.

“Pump number four would still need to wait, so maybe after works are done on pump number five, we’ll focus on that,” he said.

In responding to Zaidy’s allegation that Splash was keeping mum about the broken water pumps, Azman said Splash conducted all scheduled checks, and has even submitted the necessary reports to SPAN and Air Selangor.

“When a pump operates beyond a certain hour-limit, we will do the necessary maintenance. We did all the reports... it is just that the work needs time.

“In fact, just last year SPAN came to audit our operations,” he said, without specifying the timeframe for standard routine checks.

Zaidy had earlier today announced 10 teams including contractors from Splash and Air Selangor will continue to work round the clock to complete the works by 6pm tomorrow (March 8).

Water supply will then resume in stages by Sunday at 6pm in Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak and Kuala Lumpur, and Saturday at 6am for Kuala Langat and Hulu Selangor.