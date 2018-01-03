Selangor Dosh issues stop-work order on construction site after tower crane collapse (VIDEO)

A picture showing the spot where the crane landed at the construction site in Shah Alam this morning. — Picture via Facebook/Eimer IzwanSHAH ALAM, Jan 3 — The Selangor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has issued an order for work at a construction site at Section 7 here to stop immediately to facilitate investigation on a crane collapse which killed an Indonesian worker and injured three others yesterday.

A statement issued by the department said preliminary investigation found failure in the structure of the machine and further investigation was being carried out.

“Based on the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, the main contractor, as the employer, is responsible of ensuring the safe use of the tower crane at the construction site.

“The Factories and Machinery Act 1967 requires the tower crane to installed, maintained and dismantled by a competent company that is registered with DOSH,” it said.

It also stated that the company had to be appointed by the main contractor to carry out periodical maintenance of the crane to ensure it was safe for use.

Anyone found violating the order could be charged under the Factories and Machinery Act 1967 and face a fine of not more than RM 200,000, or imprisonment for up to five years or both, if found guilty, it said.

In the incident which occurred about 10.30 am, an Indonesian construction worker, identified as Matrias, 38, was killed and three other foreign workers were injured after being hit by a falling construction crane in Section 7 here.

Matrias during treatment at the Shah Alam Hospital.

The injured, comprising an Indonesian worker and two Bangladeshi workers, were treated at the same hospital. — Bernama