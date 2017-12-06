Security guard gets 12 years’ jail, whipping for raping underage girl

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 6 — A security guard was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and two strokes of the cane by the Special Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children today for raping an underage girl last month.

Satah Nasil Ibrahim, 39, pleaded guilty to the charge of raping the 16-year-old girl in a hotel room in Kuala Lumpur on November 22.

Sessions Court judge Yong Zarida Sazali ordered Satah to begin his jail sentence from the date of his arrest on November 30.

According to the facts of the case presented by the prosecution, the girl got acquainted with Satar through a social website and Satar had asked the girl to meet him in front of a bus stop on that day.

The facts of the case stated that the girl told her friend about the rape incident who then related it to the victim’s grandmother and mother before they took her to lodge a police report.

During mitigation, Satar who was unrepresented, pleaded for lenient jail sentence saying he has a five-year-old child and his parents to support.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Izzat Fauzan pressed for deterrent sentence, saying such cases had becoming rampant and that the court should consider public interest and ensure the safety of children. — Bernama