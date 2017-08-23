Second Industry Briefing for KL-Singapore HSR set for Sept 26

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyHSR Corp) and Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) will jointly conduct a second Industry Briefing on Sept 26 in London to continue the market engagement process for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

In a joint statement today, MyHSR Corp and LTA said the briefing would provide additional information and updates on the tender for the setting up of the privately-financed assets company (AssetsCo).

It will also be addressing key queries raised by the market following the first Industry Briefing held on July 5 this year in Singapore.

Similar to the previous Industry Briefing, the upcoming event is open to qualified entities interested in participating in the project’s AssetsCo tender, to be called by year-end.

AssetsCo will be responsible for designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining all rolling stock and rail assets, including track-work, power, signalling and telecommunications.

It will also coordinate the system’s network capacity for operations and maintenance needs.

“The first Industry Briefing saw over 400 participants from 165 international and local entities, and we had robust discussions with them.

“We will be inviting interested parties to attend this second Industry Briefing, as these sessions will provide the market with information to form partnerships and prepare for the upcoming AssetsCo tender,” said MyHSR Corp Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal.

Both LTA and MyHSR Corp have been working closely to further develop the tender parametres and technical specifications, said LTA Chief Executive, Ngien Hoon Ping.

“We are looking forward to sharing new information with the market, so that interested parties can be better prepared.

“We look forward to continuing the dialogue with the industry in September and receiving quality bids for the AssetsCo tender,” he added.

Interested parties can visit the MyHSR Corp website or the LTA website for more information on registration details for the Industry Briefing. — Bernama