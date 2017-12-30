Seberang Takir villagers prepare for high tide phenomenon

A group of children playing with sand on Seberang Takir Beach in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, December 30, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA NERUS, Dec 30 — The residents of Kampung Baru Seberang Takir, Kuala Nerus, have began preparing for the high tide phenomenon expected to start today and will last until Jan 3.

Bernama checks at the village as of 7pm today found the residents had begun placing sandbags in front of their house to prevent sea water from entering their homes.

One of the villagers, Jarah Pik, 88, said her family have started building a 20-metre long sandbags to prevent sea water from entering their home since yesterday.

“Our family, especially the men have started placing the sandbags since 8pm last night. We have piled up almost 80 sandbags around the house compound as preparation for big waves.

“We really need a lot of bags and hope some parties will be kind enough to provide us more bags to build our defence.

“We always place sandbags when the monsoon season arrives as this is an easy way to protect our home. We cannot sleep much at nights as we are worried about the big waves. Fortunately this year, it is not expected be as bad as last year,” she told Bernama here, today.

More than 50 houses in the area were at risk of being struck by the big waves due to their close proximity to the Seberang Takir beach.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued warning of the strong Northeasterly winds of 40-50 kmph with waves up to 3.5 metres expected in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and East of Johor waters from today to Jan 3, 2018.

Meanwhile, siblings Rahimah, 37, and Nor Fatehah Sulong, 30, also expressed concern over the phenomenon although they have experienced it since they were young.

Rahimah said that many rubbish from the open sea would be trapped underneath her house and it would be a chore for her family to clean it up and last week, the roofs of some of the houses in the village including her home were being blown away by strong winds.

“We keep the important document at safe place as we don’t know what to expect from this high tide phenomenon. This annual high-tide phenomenon have also brought the beach closer with only 100 metres between our house and the beach compared to 300 metres in the past,” she said. — Bernama