Search resumes for two teens feared drowned in Rembau

REMBAU, Jan 2 — The search resumed early today for two of three children feared drowned yesterday evening after having gone fishing at Sungai Pedas in Kampung Merbau 9 in Pedas near here.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the search into its second day began at 8.30am with the participation of 20 firefighters, 10 police personnel and 10 Civil Defence Force staff.

“This morning, the search radius was extended to one kilometre from the scene. The water is currently calm. The water rescue team will continue to search at the bed while other members comb the surface,” he told Bernama.

The body of one of the three children, Muhammad Iqqmal Haziq Muhammad Nozili, 12, was found by the search and rescue team at 10.15pm yesterday.

The missing children are Muhammad Alias M. Sadri and Muhammad Syafiq Rosli, both 15. — Bernama