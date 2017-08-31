Schoolboy who set off firecrackers at SEA Games match released on police bail

SHAH ALAM, Aug 31 — A schoolboy who was detained for allegedly setting off two firecrackers after the Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games football final match between Malaysia and Thailand at the Shah Alam Stadium here has been released on police bail.

Shah Alam police chief, ACP Shafien Mamat said the 16-year-old student of a secondary school in Klang was freed at 3pm today, upon completion of an investigation into the case under Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957.

“The investigation paper is expected to be handed over to a deputy public prosecutor next week for further action,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, it was reported that the teenager was picked up about 10.50pm while exiting the stadium after the match last Tuesday.

After questioning, the police accompanied the schoolboy to his house in Klang the next day, and found 40 ball-shaped firecrackers in his room. — Bernama