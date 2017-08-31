Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Schoolboy who set off firecrackers at SEA Games match released on police bail

Thursday August 31, 2017
08:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysia celebrates National Day in show of solidarityMalaysia celebrates National Day in show of solidarity

US warned Spain of Barcelona attack risk, local media saysUS warned Spain of Barcelona attack risk, local media says

Malaysia leads global Muslims in World #QuranHourMalaysia leads global Muslims in World #QuranHour

PM launches DiverseCity 2017 KL International Arts FestivalPM launches DiverseCity 2017 KL International Arts Festival

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

SHAH ALAM, Aug 31 — A schoolboy who was detained for allegedly setting off two firecrackers after the Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games football final match between Malaysia and Thailand at the Shah Alam Stadium here has been released on police bail.

Shah Alam police chief, ACP Shafien Mamat said the 16-year-old student of a secondary school in Klang was freed at 3pm today, upon completion of an investigation into the case under Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957.

“The investigation paper is expected to be handed over to a deputy public prosecutor next week for further action,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, it was reported that the teenager was picked up about 10.50pm while exiting the stadium after the match last Tuesday.

After questioning, the police accompanied the schoolboy to his house in Klang the next day, and found 40 ball-shaped firecrackers in his room. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline