Schoolboy among three arrested for assault of Taiping ambulance driver

Acting Taiping police chief Superintendent Razlam Ab Hamid said the trio were handed over by their families at the Taiping police district headquarters last night. — AFP picIPOH, Dec 19 — Police have nabbed three young men, including a schoolboy, in relation to an alleged mat rempit attack on an ambulance driver in Taiping last Sunday.

Acting Taiping police chief Superintendent Razlam Ab Hamid said the trio were handed over by their families at the Taiping police district headquarters last night.

“The three suspects are aged between 17 and 20 years old. Two are working and one is still schooling in nearby Bagan Serai,” he said in a Whatsapp text message this morning.

“All three are in custody and we will be applying for their remand later today.” he added.

Razlam later confirmed that police have obtained a four-day remand for the three suspects, until December 22.

According to past news reports, the incident happened when the ambulance driver was transporting a patient from the Parit Buntar hospital to the Taiping Hospital at around 1.40am on Sunday.

A nurse and medical assistant were also in the ambulance.

At an intersection near the Taiping Utara toll plaza, they came across a group of motorcyclists who were blocking the road.

Using a loudspeaker, the ambulance driver asked the group to give way.

In response, the motorcyclists reportedly hauled the driver out of the ambulance and pummelled his face and body.

The driver lodged a police report in Taiping before heading to Parit Buntar to receive medical assistance.

The case is being investigated for rioting under Section 147 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum two-year prison sentence and a fine, or both, upon conviction.