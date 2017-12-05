Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

School bus operators to increase price between RM10 and RM20

By Sylvia Looi

Tuesday December 5, 2017
12:40 PM GMT+8

The Federation of Malaysian School Bus Operators Association president Mohd Rofik Mohd Yusof speaks during the association’s annual general meeting in Ipoh December 5, 2017. — Pictures by Farhan NajibThe Federation of Malaysian School Bus Operators Association president Mohd Rofik Mohd Yusof speaks during the association’s annual general meeting in Ipoh December 5, 2017. — Pictures by Farhan NajibIPOH, Dec 5 — Parents, get ready to pay between RM10 and RM20 extra for your children’s bus fare when school reopens next month.

The Federation of Malaysian School Bus Operators Association president Mohd Rofik Mohd Yusof said the association had receive feedback from its 18,000 members that they would be raising fares when the new school term starts on Jan 3.

“Members do not wish to increase their fare but they just could not put up with the escalating operating cost,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after attending the federation’s sixth annual general meeting here today, Rofik said members are putting up with between 50 per cent and 80 per cent increase in price of spare parts.

“Shops are blaming increase of spare parts price to weakening Ringgit. What can we do? We just pay,” he added.

Mohd Rofik Mohd Yusof said the association had receive feedback from its 18,000 members that they would be raising fares when the new school term starts on Jan 3.Mohd Rofik Mohd Yusof said the association had receive feedback from its 18,000 members that they would be raising fares when the new school term starts on Jan 3.He said the federation had advised members against raising fare.

“But they had to increase their price due to increasing operation cost,” he added.

At present, parents in the city are paying RM80 for their children’s fare while those in rural areas are paying RM60.

