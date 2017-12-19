Scarred by ‘cheaper’ hair transplant, Ipoh man calls for caution

The Perakian, who only wanted to be known as Yaw, said he spent over RM 30,000 for the operation in Oct 2016, only to suffer more hair loss after the procedure. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 19 — A 35-year-old salesman who suffered a large head scar after opting to undergo a “cheaper” hair transplant operation abroad is hoping his experience will serve as a cautionary tale to fellow Malaysians.

The Perakian living in Ipoh who only wanted to be known as Yaw told a news conference organised by the DAP here that he spent over RM30,000 to enhance his receding hairline in Taiwan in October last year, but lost more hair after the operation.

“There were Malaysian alternatives, but this Taiwanese company was cheaper. After the surgery they told me I would see a positive change in eight to 12 months,” he related.

“But to this day, I've seen nothing. In fact, my hairline has actually become thinner since then.”

Yaw said he flew to Taiwan on October 12, 2016 after discovering the company and its hair-enhancing procedures online.

It only only after the surgery that he found out the company had received several bad reviews in Taiwan.

“I contacted them to express my displeasure, and they said they could redo the procedure if I was unhappy. But why would I torture myself again?” he said.

Yaw has been left with a large scar on the back of his head. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Yaw who turned up wearing a dark cap, sunglasses and a face mask, then showed journalists a large scar on the back of his head that stretched nearly ear-to-ear.

He said the doctors in Taiwan had extracted some of his hair there to be transplanted on the front of his head.

While he has not experienced any further complications or side effects, Yaw said he is worried that more people would suffer the same fate as him.

“I came forward because I want to warn the public against making this same mistake. Be careful when you go overseas for these kinds of procedures,” he said.

According to Yaw, the Taiwan-based company is now holding seminars in Malaysia, and he believes it may be looking to expand its business here.

Perak DAP complaints bureau chief Steven Chaw who was also at the news conference also advised Malaysians to seek treatment at local clinics.

“Not all procedures are 100 per cent successful, but if something goes wrong here, we can seek justice. Foreign countries have different laws and it is more difficult to do so.

“Regardless, Perak DAP will consult its legal team and we will help the complainant to see if any legal action can be taken,” Chaw said.