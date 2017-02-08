Save Penang first, Gerakan tells Guan Eng

Gerakan’s Oh Tong Keong (pic) tells Lim Guan Eng to resolve all the issues plaguing the state, February 8, 2017. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Feb 8 ― Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has to “save Penang” first before he can talk about his “I love Penang” campaign, Penang Gerakan said today.

Penang Gerakan vice chairman Oh Tong Keong claimed the state was facing many issues that the state needed to resolve.

“If Lim Guan Eng really loves Penang, then he should show his ‘love’ by resolving all these issues plaguing the state,” he said in a press conference today.

He read out a long list of issues such as illegal hill clearing, flash floods, heritage houses being bought over by foreigners, multinational companies relocating out of Penang, traffic congestion, land reclamation, housing issues, parking issues and public transportation.

“Recently, Penang Forum met with YB Chow Kon Yeow and MBPP (Penang Island City Council) to revealed that nine hillslopes were illegally cleared, 14 were given permit to clear hills and five more hill clearing being investigated,” he said.

He demanded to know why the state had promised to strictly monitor any hill clearing work and yet, these illegal activities continued to happen.

Oh also said heritage shophouses within the World Heritage Zone and its surrounding areas are being bought up by foreigners.

“It is time the state government put in measures to control this because we believe more than 500 of our prewar houses [are] being sold off to foreigners from Australia and Singapore,” he said.

He also claimed that the state government had extended parking hours until midnight, including on weekends and public holidays.

He demanded to know the locations of low cost housing units that the state government claimed were built.

“There is also the increasing water tariff and the flooding issues that the state government took so lightly,” he said.

Oh said Lim can only say he loves Penang after his administration resolves all these issues.