Saudi Arabia offers scholarships to 300 Malaysian students

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh today said the scholarships were for the selected outstanding students to pursue a bachelor’s degree or post-graduate studies in public universities in Saudi Arabia. ― Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Saudi Arabian government is offering 300 scholarships for outstanding students in the Malaysian Higher School Certificate (STPM) 2017 examination.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh today said the scholarships were for the selected outstanding students to pursue a bachelor’s degree or post-graduate studies in public universities in Saudi Arabia.

“These scholarships include health insurance, accommodation, yearly return flight tickets and monthly allowances.

“These scholarships provide the opportunity for Malaysian students to pursue their studies in the Middle East where the cost of living and studies there is high.”

He said this at a press conference held at the Saudi Arabian embassy, here, after presenting certificates to outstanding Saudi Arabian students studying in Malaysia.

Idris said Malaysia’s position as an education hub had grown stronger with five of its institutions among the top eight in the Asean region. It also has 11 subjects ranked in the top 50 in the world, and 52 subjects in the top 100 (QS World University Rangkings 2017).

“Malaysia is the 12th most preferred education destination in the world (Unesco Report 2014), while Kuala Lumpur, according to the QS Best Student Cities Survey 2017, has been voted for three consecutive years as the ‘Most Affordable City for Students’.

“Clearly, we have a lot to offer Saudi Arabian citizens in tertiary education here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian ambassador to Malaysia, Mahmoud Hussein Saeed Qattan said cooperation between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia in the field of education would help strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“We offer the scholarships in all fields of study at the public universities in Saudi Arabia except for medical studies.

“We welcome Malaysian students who are interested to apply for these scholarships to visit the entry website of the public universities in Saudi Arabia to choose a suitable course,” he said. — Bernama