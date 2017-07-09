Sarawak’s MA63 London trip shows cynicism against AGC, Anwar claims

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak must move quickly and calmly to discover the cause behind the anxiety over the Malaysia Agreement 1963. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim suggested today that Sarawak’s legal team’s trip to London over the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is a sign of cynicism against the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

The PKR de facto leader said Putrajaya and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak would do well to not ignore the significance of the move.

“The motion to review the Malaysia Agreement is concerning. And to refer to a UK legal firm implies that the state government is not confident with the AGC to give a free and fair interpretation,” Anwar said in a statement.

“The government must also not rubbish the step because it gives a wide implication towards the relationships of the federal government with the states especially Sarawak and Sabah.”

Anwar said Najib must move quickly and calmly to discover the cause behind the anxiety over MA63.

“The rights of the states in the Federal Constitution, especially Sabah and Sarawak must be given serious and immediate attention,” said Anwar.

Sarawak assistant minister Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said today that the legal team needs to verify “bits and pieces of facts and feedback” which it has gathered from “here and there”, and from the Internet.

Other members of the team include former state attorney-general Datuk Fong Joo Chung and Sarawak Assembly Deputy Speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala.

She said the team will leave for London on July 16 where it will conduct research and study references in various places, including the British Library and National Archives in Kew, London.

She also welcomed a gesture by rights activist Lina Soo to hand over thousands of her collections of documents, agreements, letters and treaties relating to the formation of Malaysia.